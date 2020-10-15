TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Longwood student sells 'ladybugs' for charities

Juliana Carfora, a fifth-grader at Longwood Middle School in Middle Island, has been making LoveBugs to raise money for charity. Credit: Longwood School District

A Longwood student has been using her artistic skills to raise money for those in need.

Juliana Carfora, a fifth-grader at Longwood Middle School in Middle Island, has been creating 'ladybugs' using craft materials she had at home — such as craft sticks, glass gems and googly eyes — as part of a project called LoveBugs of Kindness.

She sends the proceeds from their sales, at $3 each, to such organizations as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the nonprofit Susan G. Komen, a breast cancer organization. As of late last month, she has sold hundreds of ladybugs and raised more than $1,100.

"I started making my LoveBugs because I wanted to help people who needed help," Juliana said. "It makes me happy helping others."

For the month of September, Juliana made red, white and blue ladybugs with all proceeds going to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. She also made pink ladybugs over the summer in honor of a family friend who died of breast cancer.

To spread the word, Juliana has created an Instagram page and a Facebook group — the latter of which has about 300 members, her mother Jaime said. They have also shipped ladybugs as far as Colorado and Illinois.

Juliana, 10, is also a cheerleader and Girl Scout, plays the clarinet and has studied dance at TJE Dance Force.

Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

