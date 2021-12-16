A Long Beach student with a passion for science has accumulated achievements that range from being published in a peer-reviewed journal to starting a group for girls interested in science, technology, engineering and math — also known as STEM.

Samantha Breen, a senior, recently authored an article on a potential remedy for bacterial infections that was published in the Journal of Emerging Investigators. The two-page piece analyzed the antimicrobial benefits of a plant called Populus balsamifera, which she found could potentially be used to fight off staph infections.

She is also the founder and president of Long Beach Girls in STEM, which she launched last year to help close the "STEM gender gap," she said. The 30-member group gathers to hear from STEM-related guest speakers and for community service activities.

"There's always been a divide between boys and girls and their pursuit of STEM fields," said Breen, 17. "I think that women are the future of STEM."

Breen's other activities include organizing drives that have collected some 500 new and gently used winter coats through her school's Key Club. She is also captain of the girls varsity tennis team and is involved in her school's literary magazine.

In addition, she has served as president of her school's DECA chapter and is a member of the Science Olympiad, National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT