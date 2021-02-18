A Roslyn High School student has found a crafty way to bring smiles to children in homeless shelters on Long Island and elsewhere.

Caroline Faber, a freshman, is conducting up to nine weekly arts and crafts workshops through Zoom as part of a program called Craft With Me, which she launched in June. She has also accumulated 17 volunteers that conduct weekly workshops and a group of 77 children who signed up for the sessions through the nonprofit Bake Back America.

Faber has raised about $2,000 for the purchase of craft materials through the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe and invites people to purchase materials, which she mails to the children, through an Amazon Wish List.

So far, craft projects have ranged from creating wooden robots to kaleidoscopes made of paper towel tubes.

"I like to do arts and crafts, and I thought the kids would really like it," said Faber, 14. Of the program's importance, she said: "They don't have a lot of supplies and they get to be creative; I think it's helpful for them, especially during COVID."

In addition, Faber makes weekly craft videos for children in hospitals across the country as part of a video series, called "Wheels Up!," through the Sunrise Association. She also hosts separate craft sessions in which the finished products — such as bookmarks and birthday cards — are donated to organizations including the Salvation Army.

