Way to Go! Half Hollow Hills seniors collect toys for cancer children

Two students from the Half Hollow Hills Central School District have collected more than a thousand toys — and thousands of dollars — for children with cancer.

Gianna Tantillo and Emily Sullivan, who are seniors at Half Hollow Hills High Schools East and West, respectively, have collected more than 1,500 toys over the past three years through an annual collection to benefit children with cancer through the Amityville-based nonprofit Kids Need More. The toys are collected in conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

They have also raised about $10,000 since their freshman year through an annual fundraiser in which people donate to participate in a fitness-themed activity. The year's fundraiser was a summer volleyball tournament coordinated with help from Gianna's sister Vanessa and Emily's sister Grace.

"The smile on their faces, there's nothing that can beat that," Gianna, 17, said of helping children with cancer.

Emily, 17, added: "Even if we just boost their spirits for a couple hours, it makes such a difference."

Gianna is co-president of her school's National Honor Society, president of the Amnesty International Club, and captain of the varsity kickline team. Emily is vice president of the Student Government, secretary of the National Science Honor Society, and captain of the varsity volleyball and winter and spring track teams.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT