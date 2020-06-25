TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Brentwood, Calhoun students win essay contest

Samantha Mack, a junior at Sanford H. Calhoun

Samantha Mack, a junior at Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick, won second place in an essay contest sponsored by Life's WORC/The Family Center for Autism in partnership with the Claire Friedlander Family Foundation. Credit: Victoria Springer

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Students from Brentwood High School and Sanford H. Calhoun High School, in Merrick, are among the winners of a local essay contest themed around bullying prevention for autistic and developmentally disabled individuals.

Brentwood senior Samantha Barbera and Sanford H. Calhoun junior Samantha Mack took first and second place, respectively, in the annual contest sponsored by Life's WORC/The Family Center for Autism in partnership with the Claire Friedlander Family Foundation. Isabella Sicilian, a sophomore at Townsend Harris High School in Flushing, Queens, tied for second place with Mack. 

This year's contest asked students in grades nine to 12 to respond to the question: "How can I lead my school and community to become a bully-free place for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities?"

"I can lead my school and community to become a bully-free place for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities by helping others to embrace differences and see the joy in doing so," Barbera wrote in her winning essay. "In my experience of being the little sister to my autistic brother, I've spent my life wrestling with the difficulties of intolerance that permeates in our society towards the autistic."

A total of 71 entries, which were required to be between 400 and 500 words, were received from schools in Nassau, Suffolk and Queens counties.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The National Weather Service in Islip said Thursday will Forecast: Sunny and warm, moderate rip current risk
Northwell Health plans to open a comprehensive cancer Northwell investing $50M in Huntington cancer center
People in Bellport Village on June 12 Bellport a mix of locals, seasonal residents
Los Alamitos, California-based Bloomfield Bakers is supposed to Babylon IDA rescinds tax breaks over delayed relocation
Racially and ethnically diverse demonstrators protest against police LI growing more racially and ethnically diverse, census data show
Doug McQuillan of Westbury beside a window painting Long Islanders find common ground in spiritual creativity
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search