Long Island

Way to Go! East Northport student makes masks, aids animals on Long Island

Kiersten Gorman, a sixth-grader at East Northport Middle

Kiersten Gorman, a sixth-grader at East Northport Middle School, has sewn masks to sell with half of the proceeds going to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Credit: Northport-East Northport School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
An East Northport student has been creating and selling masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, with half of the proceeds going to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Kiersten Gorman, a sixth-grader at East Northport Middle School, decided to start making the masks after hearing about the shortage of medical supplies on the news.

As of earlier this month, she had made more than 100 masks.

"I thought it would be wonderful to be able to make masks for friends, family and anyone in need within the community," Kiersten, 11, said. Of donating half of the proceeds to the ASPCA, she said: "I chose this charity because I love animals and I hate to see animals being treated poorly."

Kiersten, who has been sewing for about three years, said her masks are made using bedsheets of varying patterns purchased from Target. She sells the masks for $7, with her family helping to spread the word about her efforts on social media. 

Her mother, Laura, is proud of her daughter's dedication while she's been home from school. "She is still learning life's important lessons and that is to help the community and always give back," Laura said.

Kiersten is also a member of her school's orchestra, Art Club and Knitting Club. In addition, she studies sewing at Sew Fun! in Northport.

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

