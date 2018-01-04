TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go!: Sydney Schneider, MacArthur High School

Sydney Schneider, left, published a children's book. At

Sydney Schneider, left, published a children's book. At right is Alexandra Manashirov, a third-grader at Gardiners Avenue Elementary School Photo Credit: Levittown School District

A Levittown student has turned a class assignment into a children’s book and is visiting local schools to share the story.

Sydney Schneider, 17, a senior at MacArthur High School, self-published “Chip and Dip,” her tale of friendship between a chocolate chip cookie and an onion.

The 25-page book, which she published through the website Blurb, was written when she was an eighth-grader at Jonas E. Salk Middle School.

“I knew I wanted there to be a good-smelling character and a bad one,” Schneider said. Of publishing her book, she said, “I’m really excited. I always wanted to get it published.”

The teenager said she took time this past summer to re-illustrate the book and has since visited five schools to read the story to children. She also hopes to turn the book into a series with the two characters going on different adventures.

“This is an exceptional young lady,” MacArthur Principal Joseph Sheehan said. “The time and energy that she put into this book speaks volumes about Sydney’s character.”

Schneider is a member of her school’s Art, Business, World Language and National honor societies and is a four-year member of the Principal’s Honor Roll. She is also a peer leader, Key Club member and team manager of the varsity wrestling team.

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

