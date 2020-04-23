TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Waldorf student launches environmental organization

Sanaalee Troupe, a sophomore at the Waldorf School

Credit: Carol Pang

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A student at the Waldorf School of Garden City has launched an organization focused on helping the environment at the local, national and global levels.

Sanaalee Troupe, a sophomore, is the founder of the Cleaner Oceans Institute, which she created in June 2019. The institute's efforts range from organizing beach cleanups to educating elementary and middle schoolers on such topics as the red tide through sessions on Zoom.

Troupe said she was inspired to start the institute after watching the PBS documentary, "Climate of Doubt." Today, the institute has 57 members from countries as far as away China and more than 400 followers on Instagram.

"It not only teaches you about environmental issues, but you're part of a community of environmentalists who have different interests," Troupe, 17, said of the institute's importance. "We all unite under the bridge of being environmentalists."

The institute, which has an application on its website for prospective members, includes 12 committees that specialize in different advocacy aspects, such as financial outreach and social media. It also raises funds by selling such things are tote bags and T-shirts. 

Troupe is a member of her school's orchestra, Student Council, Model UN and Debate Club; she is also on the basketball, cross-country, soccer and softball teams. She is the junior director of TeenHacks LI and the director of logistics for Zero Hour NYC. 

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

