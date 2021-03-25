TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go! Wantagh student pens book on music

Julia Froese, a junior at Wantagh High School, has self-published "Making Music With Confidence" as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. Credit: Wantagh School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Wantagh High School student has penned a book to assist musicians with the art of making music.

Julia Froese, a junior, is the author of "Making Music With Confidence," which provides advice to musicians on how to perform at their best and remain confident while on stage. The book outlines a four-step process — learning, practicing, warming up and performing — and includes auditioning techniques.

Froese, a Girl Scout, self-published the 24-page book, which is available through various online outlets. She tackled the project as part of her Gold Award, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA.

"You have to be passionate about what you are doing to be successful," Froese said of music.

Froese, a soprano, is an all-county musician and a member of her school's chorus and a cappella groups. She is also one of 16 members of her school's Anora Le Voci honors chorus for the 2021-22 school year and has performed since the fifth grade with the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra.

In addition, she mentors peers through the Tri-M Music Honor Society and has offered virtual workshops for musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There wasn't a system in place to connect to high school musicians and for them to acquire advice," Froese said. "Through the Tri-M mentoring program, older musicians can help prepare younger students."

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
