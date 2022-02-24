TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! William Floyd student making mark in music

Kellie Tang performrf in the piano showcase at

Kellie Tang performrf in the piano showcase at the New York State School Music Association's All-State Festival. Credit: William Floyd School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A William Floyd High School student who is legally blind has hit high notes in the field of music.

Kellie Tang, a senior at the Mastic Beach school, was recently one of 12 students selected out of nearly 100 applicants to perform in a piano showcase during the New York State School Music Association's All-State Festival in upstate Rochester. To be eligible, students must obtain a perfect score performing a memorized solo in Level 6 of a NYSSMA solo festival.

Tang, who uses sheet music with larger print because of her vision impairment, performed Beethoven's "Sonata No. 17, Mvt. 3" at the showcase in December.

"I had a lot of fun playing there," said Tang, 18, who has played the instrument since kindergarten. "When I was little I saw this piano at Costco, and I was really drawn into it for some reason."

Tang's other achievements include having participated in Stony Brook University's Young Artist Program, a mentor program through the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, and a summer piano intensive through the Cleveland Institute of Music. She also plays the violin, is an officer in the Tri-M Music Honor Society, and a member of her school's chorus and literary magazine.

"Kellie is a wonderful student with a determined spirit and a positive attitude," said William Floyd's music department chairwoman Amy Sckipp.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

HOUSEPLANTS AS PETS Learn about popular houseplants and
Seniors Calendar: Events from Feb. 27 to March 6
A neighborhood of houses in Elmont is seen
Homeownership gap among racial groups widened in 2020
A Sayville Middle School team won first place
School Notebook: 'Future city' named a regional winner
Peter Koubiadis activities range from serving as co-president
Way to Go! Students honored with national award
The Rev. Msgr. Francis J. Maniscalco of St.
Asking the Clergy: How will you celebrate Ash Wednesday?
Wendy Campos-Vasquez, left, and Mercedes Manual Coreas, with
Tuesday was 'TWOsday' in Mercy Hospital delivery room
Didn’t find what you were looking for?