TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! William Floyd High School student revamps 9/11 memorial garden

Alexander Guastella, a senior at William Floyd High

Alexander Guastella, a senior at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, recently renovated the 9/11 memorial garden at John S. Hobart Elementary School in Shirley. Credit: William Floyd School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A William Floyd High School student has revamped a 9/11 memorial garden at one of his district's elementary schools.

Alexander Guastella, a senior at the school in Mastic Beach, recently renovated the existing garden at John S. Hobart Elementary School in Shirley, which he previously attended. The effort included installing a new sign, painting the garden's original steppingstones and planting two Burkwood viburnum trees side-by-side to represent the Twin Towers.

Guastella, a Boy Scout, pursued the project as of part of his Eagle Scout Award, the highest achievement available within the Boy Scouts of America.

"The garden is important to me because it was originally created in 2002 to honor the memory of the heroes who risked their lives during the tragedy and for our country," said Guastella, 17. "This memorial was created as a tribute to them."

Guastella also placed new mulch in the garden, installed two benches for visitors to sit and reflect, and planted hundreds of daffodils.

"He has created a beautiful space that also honors the original design," said John S. Hobart Principal James Westcott. "His efforts are appreciated on a daily basis by our students, their families and our staff."

Guastella has also been involved in theater since the sixth grade and is a member of his school's all-male a cappella ensemble, The Soundsations.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

A rendering of a senior living complex in
Hauppauge residents to vote on proposed sale of shuttered school 
Jerry Wood, a Coindre Hall Advisory Board member,
Residents concerned over progress of Coindre Hall's restoration plans
ONLINE: ROSIE THE RIVETER Hear about how women
Seniors Calendar: Events from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26
Sixteen high school music ensembles on Long Island
Suffolk School Notebook: 16 music ensembles recognized
Gabrielle Petito, left, was last known to be
Police: Boyfriend 'person of interest' in woman's disappearance; report says they had recent altercation
Matthew Drury was one of 60 new police
Sini: Suffolk cop failed to respond to emergency calls
Didn’t find what you were looking for?