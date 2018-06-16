The Webb Institute holds 122nd commencement

The Webb Institute held its 122nd commencement Saturday at the college on Glen Cove’s waterfront.

Number of graduates

21 bachelor’s degrees in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering were awarded.

Commencement speaker

Kirsi K. Tikka, a former professor at Webb, told graduates to share what they learned at Webb and to use their tech knowledge responsibly. “Technology cannot replace the values that are important to us,” Tikka said. “Don’t leave the Webb honor code you have lived with here, take it with you into the world.”

Student speaker

Vincent Commisso, 22, of North Bellmore. “It is the people of Webb that make this place so special, and have helped us become the graduates we are today. Charlie ‘Tremendous’ Jones once said: ‘You will be the same person in five years as you are today, except for the books you read and the people you meet.’ ” — Raisa Camargo

Graduates

Gokce Gomec, 23, Istanbul, Turkey

“It was definitely a lot of adaptation from Turkey coming here and then getting used to my classmates, but that didn’t take a long time. And now we’re like a family.”

Brandon Louis, 22, Franklin Square

He had some helpful advice for incoming Webb students. “Definitely study hard and do the best that you possibly can, but just always remember to take a minute to remember this is supposed to be the best four years of your life.”

Megan Green, 22, El Granada, California

“It was a very unique and specific experience. I know that nobody else except the people that are from Webb will ever truly understand what it’s like to go here.”

Christopher Johnson, 23, Cary, North Carolina

”Since I was little, I loved being on the water, loved big things that moved, so I kind of had that 5-year-old fascination with big machinery . . . I never left the country before coming to Webb. I now have stamps from over a dozen countries.”