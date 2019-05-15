BUDGET

SPENDING $125,903,812, a 2.41 percent increase from the current $122,946,823.

TAX LEVY 2.37 percent increase, from $83,529,684 to $85,505,745. This is equal to the district’s 2.37 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes estimates subject to ongoing contract negotiations. The proposed budget supports prekindergarten in each elementary school, adding three pre-K teachers, and also adds an executive director of human resources for the district. It allows replenishment of outdated band and orchestra instruments districtwide, replacement of elementary school pianos and enhancements in technology, such as smartboards and devices in kindergarten through second grade.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes creation of a capital reserve fund of up to $20 million to pay for building and field improvements and purchase of buildings and land. The fund will be seeded by transfers of up to $2 million per year from general fund surpluses. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 3 authorizes the district to conduct voter registration at the district clerk’s office when school is in session. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at West Islip High School. www.wi.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Annmarie LaRosa Thomas Compitello and Peter McCann are running unopposed for three seats, elected at-large. Incumbents Scott Brady and Kevin O'Connor are not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.