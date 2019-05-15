BUDGET

SPENDING $58,018,834, a 1.59 percent increase from the current $57,112,093.

TAX LEVY 3.64 percent increase, from $30,169,774 to $31,267,836. This is equal to the district’s 3.64 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS The contract, which expires June 30, is under negotiation. The proposed budget includes hiring the full-time-equivalent of 1.2 teachers.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Westhampton Beach High School. www.whbschools.org

CANDIDATES

Stacy R. Rubio is running unopposed for the position, elected at-large. Incumbent James N. Hulme is not seeking re-election. The term is three years.