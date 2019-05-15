TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Westhampton Beach

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

By Newsday Staff
Print

BUDGET

SPENDING $58,018,834, a 1.59 percent increase from the current $57,112,093.

TAX LEVY 3.64 percent increase, from $30,169,774 to $31,267,836. This is equal to the district’s 3.64 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS The contract, which expires June 30, is under negotiation. The proposed budget includes hiring the full-time-equivalent of 1.2 teachers. 

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Westhampton Beach High School. www.whbschools.org

CANDIDATES

Stacy R. Rubio is running unopposed for the position, elected at-large. Incumbent James N. Hulme is not seeking re-election. The term is three years.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Contractors add a new coat of paint onto Next phase of airport runway restoration underway
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
Jared Kushner, shown in 2018, devised an immigration 1600: Trump's immigration plan a likely loser
The Rev. Sarah Bigwood, who started her career Oldest Presbyterian church: New female vision
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
Saul Agraz Morales, 20, of West Hempstead, has Cops: LI man charged in senior scam
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search