Westhampton Beach school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Westhampton Beach High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $57,112,093 budget for 2018-19, a 1.85 percent increase from the current $56,072,052. The tax levy would rise 3.56 percent, from $29,133,648 to $30,169,774.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.57 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would rise 3.56 percent, from $4,067 to $4,212.

The spending plan calls for a 0.5 percent contractual raise for teachers and an average step increase of 1.82 percent.

The proposed budget adds 5.9 full-time-equivalent special education teachers, 1.2 FTE English as a New Language teachers and a 0.4 FTE social studies teacher.

Voters will decide a proposition to reduce the terms of school board members from five years to three years. The district said approval of the proposition would not result in any cost to taxpayers.

District website:

whbschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Halsey C. Stevens and candidate Heather A. Wright are unopposed for two at-large seats. Incumbent Claire Bean is not seeking reelection. Terms are five years.