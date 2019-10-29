The leader of a 1.7 million-member national teachers union on Tuesday called for more emphasis on student projects in Long Island classrooms, along with “experiential” learning — and less on standardized testing.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told about 400 local educators meeting on the campus of LIU-C.W. Post in Greenvale that getting students engaged in projects based at least partly on their personal interests was a proven way to boost graduation rates and reduce dropouts. Weingarten went on to suggest that the state’s graduation requirements emphasizing use of Regents exams needed to be reconsidered.

“I really do believe that the testing, testing, testing era can be in the rearview mirror,” said Weingarten, who emphasized she was speaking for herself and not the teachers’ organization. “It can’t be that passing five Regents exams is the be all and end all for all students.”

The five-hour session at Post, entitled “Reimagining Readiness: Preparing Students for Life After Graduation,” was aimed at encouraging local educators to think outside the box in terms of diploma standards. More broadly, the concept was to rethink what students should learn during their 13 years of public education.

For education policymakers, the conference was both timely and controversial.

The state Board of Regents recently launched a two-year initiative meant to overhaul statewide graduation standards affecting hundreds of thousands of students on Long Island and statewide. The drive will begin next month with a series of regional workshops around the state, followed by the appointment of a blue-ribbon commission to make specific recommendations.

Roger Tilles of Manhasset, who represents Nassau and Suffolk counties on the Regents board, helped organize Tuesday’s conference, which he has described as a supplement to the formal state process. The conference is the first of a planned three-part series hosted by Nassau BOCES.

Not everyone is comfortable with the ongoing talk of reducing emphasis on Regents exams. In September, the Long Island Council for the Social Studies, representing the region’s history teachers and their supervisors, issued a statement declaring that such exams, particularly in the social studies, “are essential for the survival of a democratic society.”

Another point of contention is whether student projects can substitute for standardized exams in determining who qualifies for high school diplomas.

Weingarten, in her 45-minute presentation, made a pitch for an approach used by about 40 “consortium schools,” located mostly in New York City. Such schools have state waivers allowing them to skip certain Regents exams in favor of student research papers or other projects.

Evaluating students based on projects has its limitations, however. In 1992, the state of Vermont scaled back a heavily publicized effort to judge students based on writing portfolios after independent analysts concluded that ratings given students were not reliably consistent.

Weingarten herself said she was not advocating complete elimination of Regents exams or universal adoption of the “consortium school” approach.