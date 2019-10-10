Willets Road student wins World Championship Pinewood Derby

A Mineola boy has taken the top spot in this year's World Championship Pinewood Derby.

Ian Shaw, a sixth-grader at Willets Road Middle School in Roslyn Heights, placed first in the Webelos 2 category of the Stock Car Division of the fifth annual competition, which is a racing event featuring unpowered miniature cars. That placement then qualified him for the event's Extreme 18 race, which featured the three fastest cars in each age group, and he took that title as well.

This year’s world championship consisted of about 400 Cub Scouts competitors nationwide this past summer at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. To be eligible, kids placed first, second or third in local qualifying races.

Ian's final run time was 3.0208 seconds.

"It's all about weight placement and lubrication," said Ian, who was a member of Cub Scout Pack 8 in East Williston during the derby. He is now a member of Boy Scout Troop 201.

To participate, children constructed cars using a block of pine wood, four nails, and four wheels that must weigh five ounces or less and not exceed seven inches in length and two and three-fourths inches in width. Cars are propelled by gravity and raced on a track between 30 and 42 feet long.

Ian also placed third in the Webelos 1 category at last year's World Championship Pinewood Derby.