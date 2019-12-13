William Floyd cadet receives prestigious award

A William Floyd High School student has been selected to receive one of the top honors available to high school and college cadets in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

Anthony Auciello, a senior, has received the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement ROTC Award, which is given annually to cadets demonstrating excellence in military and academic subjects by the Legion of Valor of the United States of America. Recipients are selected by a committee of decorated veterans.

Auciello is one of just 22 cadets to receive the honor this year out of more than 80,000 nationwide. He is also one of just two cadets to receive the award in the Navy Junior ROTC's Area 4, which is comprised of 57 units in 10 states in the northeast United States, as well units abroad.

This is the second consecutive year, and the fourth time in the school's history, that a William Floyd NJROTC cadet has won the award.

"I would put [Anthony] against anyone in the country for his leadership and character," said Christian Gaskill, William Floyd's NJROTC commander.

Auciello is also a member of his school's National Honor Society, cross country team, and winter and spring track teams. He plans to study aviation science and aeronautics at a four-year college, participate in his college's Air Force ROTC program, and ultimately become an Air Force pilot.