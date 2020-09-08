A senior at William Floyd high arrived at the Mastic Beach campus Tuesday to protest the school's remote learning schedule but left with a five-day suspension.

In normal times, a suspension might anger a mom, but with Long Island COVID-19 infections on the downslope, the teenager's mother, Nora Kaplan-Stow, agreed with her son Maverick's desire to attend classes on campus full-time.

“I’m 1,000% behind him,” Kaplan-Stow said. “I’m very proud of him. I support him for sticking up for something he feels passionately about.”

For his part, Maverick Stow, scheduled to learn remotely Tuesday, said he went to school instead to make a point — other people’s fears about the coronavirus pandemic should not infringe upon his right to an education.

“I feel very strongly that we should be going to school and we should be five days a week,” he said.

The William Floyd School District sees it differently.

Spokesman James Montalto said in an email that the district's policy is to protect students by following social distancing mandates set forth by state officials.

The coronavirus has killed more than 2,000 in Suffolk County and 25,000 across New York State.

“In order to adhere to these guidelines, it is imperative that students attend school during their scheduled in-person days only,” Montalto said. “While we would love nothing more than to have all 8,800 students back in-person five days per week, it is not possible at this time due to the pandemic."

Montalto said he could not comment on Stow's suspension but "students who refuse to adhere to their scheduled in-person days and/or flagrantly disregard directives to leave school grounds and cause a disruptive environment for other students, will face disciplinary actions."

Stow said the school staff took his temperature when he got to the campus, and then he went to his first-period class. The 17-year-old said he was told to go to the principal’s office after the teacher realized Stow was not on Tuesday's in-person roster.

He said school administrators warned him he could face discipline for not leaving school grounds. Stow said he refused to leave and eventually returned to class and finished the school day.

He learned about his suspension from his mother, who had received a phone call from the school, Stow said.

Other students, he said, support his protest.

“[Students] want to be in school every day. They want to have sports.”

Kaplan-Stow said her son understood there could be consequences when he set off for school and she hasn’t thought about how far she will let him take his protest — but for now, she backs her boy.

“I think it is something that has to be brought to light,” Kaplan-Stow said. “We are not sheep.”