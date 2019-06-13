William Floyd students dominate at state government conference

William Floyd High School captured nine of 12 leadership positions at a state conference in Albany that challenged students to campaign, elect and lead a simulated government.

Members of the school's Youth & Government Club achieved the feat at the 83rd annual New York State YMCA Youth & Government Conference, which attracted more than 600 students to the state Capitol.

The Mastic Beach school has taken a majority of the conference's leadership posts in recent years — winning nine in 2016, eight in 2017 and seven last year.

"William Floyd students continually outperform their competition and have become the gold standard of Youth and Government in New York State," said Kevin Coster, the district's superintendent.

Students elected to leadership positions were: Maille Bowerman, governor; Patrick Barnett, lieutenant governor; Kenny Gillio, speaker, Assembly Liberty; George Laopodis, speaker, Assembly Freedom; Jenny Le, attorney general; Skyler Mongardi, deputy speaker, Assembly Freedom; Nathalia Reis, chief justice; Teresa Tran, deputy speaker, Assembly Liberty; and Holden Voelger, public defender. As governor, Bowerman will preside over the 2020 conference.

In addition, Bowerman, Barnett and students Katie Lindley and Dahlia Ramos were selected to represent New York later this month at the YMCA Conference on National Affairs in North Carolina.

ISLIP

PSA contest

Chaiti Paul, Chrystle Stewart and Stephania Teran of Islip High School are regional winners in the Greatest Save Teen PSA Video Contest, sponsored by the KinderVision Foundation, a charity of Major League Baseball.

The competition challenged students to create public service announcements on personal safety.

Islip's trio won for their 40-second video titled "Abduction," which depicts a girl being abducted as she texts while walking and wearing earphones. The video's goal is to encourage youngsters to be aware of their surroundings.

The students and their technology teacher, Mike Reilly, were recognized during a pregame ceremony at Citi Field in Queens.

COUNTYWIDE

Elementary School Science Fair

Seven Suffolk County students were first-place winners in various grade levels at Brookhaven National Laboratory's 2019 Elementary School Science Fair, which featured more than 440 science projects countywide.

Winners and their schools were: Connor Nugent, kindergarten, Miller Avenue Elementary School, Shoreham; Audrey Leo, first grade, Lincoln Avenue Elementary School, Sayville; Zachary Lister, second grade, Miller Avenue Elementary; Matthew Pokorny, third grade, Norwood Avenue Elementary School, Northport; Liam Dwyer, fourth grade, Norwood Avenue Elementary; Pranav Vijayababu, fifth grade, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge; and James Bulger, sixth grade, Robert Moses Middle School, North Babylon.

ISLANDWIDE

National Merit Scholars

Thirty-eight Long Island students are among 2,500 high school seniors nationwide named winners of $2,500 scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corp. Winners are judged to have the "strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies," the organization said.

The National Merit Scholars and their high schools are: Kevin Souhrada, Bay Shore; Deniz Sinar, Commack; Danielle Kelly, Friends Academy; Aidan Padala and Chloe Rogers, Garden City; Yoel Hawa, Isabella Mirro and Joshua Rothbaum, Great Neck North; Jared Bank and Rinni Bhansali, Half Hollow Hills East; Eish Maheshwari and Sahith Vadada, Herricks; Samuel Bogdanov, Bharvi Chavre, Julia Beth Grossman and Brandon Weiss, George W. Hewlett; David Wendt, Island Trees; Sam Cohen and Kaylie Hausknecht, Lynbrook; Saajid Chowdhury, MacArthur; Fayfay Ning, Aleah Tishler and Sophia Leigh Vincoff, Manhasset; Nino Baghashvili, Massapequa; Leah Taylor, Paul D. Schreiber; Johanna Kann and Gemma Schneider, Roslyn; Ian Winkeler, Smithtown East; Anthony DeFalco, South Side; Erik Williams, St. John the Baptist; Sabrina Eager and Michael Wang, Syosset; Annalisa Welinder, Earl L. Vandermeulen; Samantha Minars, Wantagh; Gregory Bodik, Adriana Orduna and Elizabeth Wang, Ward Melville; and Jonathan Melkun, W. Tresper Clarke.