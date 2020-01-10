Massapequa, William Floyd win moot court crowns

Teams from Massapequa and William Floyd high schools have been named Nassau and Suffolk county champions, respectively, of this year's Long Island Mentor Moot Court Competition — with William Floyd taking the Long Island title.

William Floyd's four-student team — consisting of seniors Maille Bowerman, Jenny Le, Dan Potemkin and Nathalia Reis — bested Massapequa in the competition's finals this fall at the Eastern District federal court in Central Islip.

The Mastic Beach-based team then went on to defeat a team from James Madison High School in Brooklyn during the next round of competition last month at Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan.

"It represented tremendous personal growth for them," William Floyd coach William Hennessy said of his team's achievement. "It's good for any high school to have kids who succeed in a demanding competition."

This year's competition challenged teams to present arguments in a fictional case involving a constitution rights violation in which a student was accused of vandalizing a teacher's car, with actual judges testing their knowledge of case law. Teams prepared their arguments by studying prior legal decisions.

To take their county titles, Massapequa and William Floyd defeated teams from Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville and Bay Shore High School, respectively.

Massapequa's team consisted of seniors Aidan Franzke, Alex Lawless, Isabella Mininni and Meaghan Phillips.

"Our team in general has done an amazing job this year," said Massapequa’s team co-adviser, Daniel Bachman. "I'm proud of their resilience, hard work and dedication."

HERRICKS

Hispanic Heritage essays

Three Long Island students — Mia Carranza of Herricks High School, Yolanda Contreras of Brentwood High School, and Ellis Eisenberg of Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills — were finalists in Altice USA's 2019 Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest. They competed in the high school category of the contest's Optimum region.

This year's contest asked participants to write about a Latino, past or present, who inspires them to "dream big." The three teens each received an iPad.

The category's grand-prize winner, who won a $1,500 scholarship, was a student from Stamford, Connecticut.

COUNTYWIDE

Zone Awards

A total of 115 seniors from 58 high schools recently received Nassau Zone Awards from the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. Each high school names one female and one mail recipient based on academic, leadership and physical performance.

Local winners and their high schools were: Christopher Froehlich and Emiline Biggin, Carle Place; Karl Bouyer and Gabriella Sferrazza, W. Tresper Clarke; Christopher Romanoff and Casey Reynolds, Cold Spring Harbor; Brandon Love and Erin Rauchbauer, East Meadow; Yunior Velasquez and Brianna Guillen, Glen Cove; Jan Kaluta and Emma Sassouni, Great Neck North; Kareem Allen-Austin and Joanna Vissichelli, Great Neck South; Frank LaPinta and Mia Carranza, Herricks; Nicholas Hoene and Emma DeJesus, Hicksville; Lucas Blair and Sasha Rosen, Jericho; Francis Marrone and Julia Sabatino, Locust Valley; Jonathan Kim and Maria Themelis, Manhasset; Ericson Velasquez and Morgan Brady, Mineola; Anthony Treadwell and Antoinette Torre, New Hyde Park; Jake Sasso and Olivia Magliocco, North Shore; Morgan Wolf and Claudia Valentine, Our Lady of Mercy Academy; Gregory Wulffen Jr. and Jacqueline Romanelli, Oyster Bay; Chris Gentile and Victoria Fischetti, Plainedge; Sean Cohen and Sophie Goodman, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK; Justin Fried and Isabella DiSanti, Roslyn; Michael Hellerman and Madeline Competello, Paul D. Schreiber; Nikhil Vohra and Lauren O'Brien, Syosset; Jeremiah Funchess and Caela Anderson, Westbury; and Brenden Resnick and Allysa Belle, Wheatley.

COUNTYWIDE

Zone Awards

A total of 115 seniors from 58 high schools recently received Nassau Zone Awards from the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. Each high school names one female and one mail recipient based on academic, leadership and physical performance.

Local winners and their high schools were: Trevor Watts and Alexa Stegmuller, Baldwin; Rahul Busri and Nicole Jenal, Bethpage; Alex Pusateri and Sarah Multer, Sanford H. Calhoun; Frank Scarantino and Madison Wakely, H. Frank Carey; Karl Bouyer and Gabriella Sferrazza, W. Tresper Clarke; Philip Konior and Erin Cacciuttolo, Division Avenue; Brandon Love and Erin Rauchbauer, East Meadow; Christopher Perri and Katelyn Reddy, East Rockaway; Javon Santos and Kimberly Rodriguez, Elmont; Zach Leung and Hannah Psillos, Farmingdale; Harry Schlechter and Jaysen Velasco, Floral Park; Robert Newman and Anny Tavares, Freeport; Thomas Aneser and Riley Madigan, Garden City; Hesler Garcia and Vanessa Sanchez, Hempstead; Frank Osso and Kayla Azinge, Hewlett-Woodmere; Jack Carroll and Rebecca Gersbeck, Island Trees; Cooper Moran and Jennifer Field, John F. Kennedy; Michael Giordonello and Elma Deljanin, Lawrence; Evan Michaels and Katie Frisch, Long Beach; Aidan Smithwick and Camden Hetrick, Lynbrook; Joe Manfredo and Nina Scanze, MacArthur; Stuart Oates and Samantha Clare, Malverne; Kevin McLeer and Marianne Voigt, Massapequa; Rocco Law and Jillian Mayer, Wellington C. Mepham; Anthony Treadwell and Antoinette Torre, New Hyde Park; Jack Bier and Catherine Stanford, Oceanside; Marcus Ware and Eileen Benitez Chavez, Roosevelt; Kyra O'Driscoll, Sacred Heart Academy; Benjamin Trink and Jolie Kistinger, Seaford; Jordan Pacheco and Marisa Ogden, Sewanhaka; Mason Von Esson and Heather McMahon, South Side; Jalil Celestin and Sarah St. Preux, Uniondale; Joedell Bastien and Kailee Finn, Valley Stream Central; Evan Burke and Jillian Pulsifer, Valley Stream North; Robert Deckel and Isabella Secaira-Cotto, Valley Stream South; Jack Padula and Ryan Smith, Wantagh; and Brandon Leeb and Jenna Eivazi, West Hempstead.