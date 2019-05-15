TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducation

William Floyd

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

By Newsday Staff
BUDGET

SPENDING $246,356,125, a 2.63 percent increase from the current $240,038,811.

TAX LEVY 1.73 increase increase, from $99,641,391 to $101,362,804. This is within the district's 3.74 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.  

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 3.18 percent salary increase. Adds six middle school teachers, five special education teachers and one student counselor. Also replaces outdated technology and upgrades computer networks.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at William Floyd High School, East Lobby. http://www.wfsd.k12.ny.us/

CANDIDATES

Incumbents April Coppola, Robert Guerriero and Lorraine Mentz are running unopposed for three positions, which are elected by seat. Terms are three years. 

