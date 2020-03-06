TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

William Floyd student named speaker

Maille Bowerman, a senior at William Floyd High

Maille Bowerman, a senior at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, was the student speaker last month at the New York State School Boards Association's 2020 Capital Conference. Credit: William Floyd School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A William Floyd High School senior was the student speaker last month at a prestigious conference in the state capitol.

Maille Bowerman spoke at the New York State School Boards Association's 2020 Capital Conference in Albany, where she discussed the need for increased mental health awareness and resources in schools. The event attracted more than 200 education officials.

Bowerman received the opportunity for being named governor at last year's New York State YMCA Youth & Government Conference in Albany. The governor designation also means she will preside over this year's Youth & Government Conference.

"Mental health issues are all too often hidden from parents, teachers and administrators, which has created a crisis within schools that affects students' abilities to succeed," Bowerman, 17, said. "A student with a broken arm needs a cast like a student with depression needs support and guidance."

Bowerman is a captain on her school's girls varsity swim team, co-captain of the mock trial team, and a flutist selected to multiple all-county and all-state ensembles. She also was part of a William Floyd team recently named champions of the Long Island Mentor Moot Court Competition.

In addition, Bowerman is a Girl Scout and worked to raise awareness for native bee species being threatened by climate change for her Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest honor available in the organization.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

An official with Catholic Health Services said a Cuomo: 3 more people in Nassau test positive for coronavirus
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder discusses the DA: 5 in Chilean theft crew charged in North Shore burglaries
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has proposed legislation to Cuomo fast-track for green energy projects gets pushback
A 42-year-old Uniondale man has tested positive for School district on alert after coronavirus diagnosis
Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said at a symposium King: Threat of NY terrorist attack remains strong
Franklin D. Ventura, 25, of Brentwood, went without Sick leave for all? Cuomo proposal would mandate it
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search