William Floyd student named speaker

A William Floyd High School senior was the student speaker last month at a prestigious conference in the state capitol.

Maille Bowerman spoke at the New York State School Boards Association's 2020 Capital Conference in Albany, where she discussed the need for increased mental health awareness and resources in schools. The event attracted more than 200 education officials.

Bowerman received the opportunity for being named governor at last year's New York State YMCA Youth & Government Conference in Albany. The governor designation also means she will preside over this year's Youth & Government Conference.

"Mental health issues are all too often hidden from parents, teachers and administrators, which has created a crisis within schools that affects students' abilities to succeed," Bowerman, 17, said. "A student with a broken arm needs a cast like a student with depression needs support and guidance."

Bowerman is a captain on her school's girls varsity swim team, co-captain of the mock trial team, and a flutist selected to multiple all-county and all-state ensembles. She also was part of a William Floyd team recently named champions of the Long Island Mentor Moot Court Competition.

In addition, Bowerman is a Girl Scout and worked to raise awareness for native bee species being threatened by climate change for her Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest honor available in the organization.