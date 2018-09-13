Suffolk police are investigating a report of an anonymous threat made Thursday on social media to a high school and middle school in the William Floyd school district in Mastic Beach.

District officials made the community aware of the threat that an unspecified action may be taken at William Floyd High School and William Paca Middle School on Friday.

“SCPD officers will be present across the district tomorrow providing support during arrival, dismissal and throughout the day,” read the alert on the district’s website. “All schools will remain on lock-out during the school day per normal security procedures.”

School officials at 4:35 p.m. posted a notice that said they were made aware of the threat Thursday, and that they notified Suffolk police. Suffolk police Thursday night confirmed they are investigating and will have extra patrols at the schools.

“The William Floyd School District will continue to be vigilant and follow all safety procedures in place to keep our students and staff safe,” the notice said.