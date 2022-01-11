Charter schools expected to be approved for Central Islip, Wyandanch

Proposed charter schools for Central Islip and Wyandanch appear headed for final approval, as supporters reject arguments by state lawmakers, teacher-union leaders and others that the plans would undermine traditional school districts.

State University trustees are scheduled to decide on the proposed schools Tuesday morning, and even some opponents see "yes" votes as foregone conclusions. SUNY analysts point out that fewer than 30% of students in the Central Islip and Wyandanch districts scored proficient on state English and math tests given in 2019, and conclude that charter schools could promote better performance.

SUNY’s four-member charter school committee voted unanimously in favor of the new schools in October. Even so, the panel has to vote a second time, under a provision of state law that gives another state policy group, the Board of Regents, the right to call for reconsideration.

Should SUNY trustees reaffirm their position, the South Shore Charter School in Central Islip and Academy Charter School in Wyandanch would win automatic approval within 30 days. Some local parents already are making plans to transfer children out of traditional schools.

"I still feel the same way — opening the charter school will be better for the kids out here," said Saymone Nixon, a Wyandanch resident and mother of two school-age children.

Nixon, who is among more than 130 Wyandanch parents supporting the Academy proposal, said she was especially impressed by the extra services promised by the new school. These include extended school days, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., together with after-school programs and Saturday instruction.

On the opposite side, state education officials who oppose the charter schools noted that the Wyandanch district was assigned a state fiscal monitor in April 2020, and that the district since has balanced budgets that previously ran in the red. Opening a local charter school, which charges districts tuition fees for students it recruits, could threaten Wyandanch's newfound economic stability, education officials suggested.

State Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Wheatley Heights), who represents the area, voiced similar concerns in a statement issued Friday.

"I am deeply disappointed by the State University of New York Charter Schools Committee’s shameful decision to move forward with the issuance of the Academy Charter School’s proposal," Jean-Pierre declared.

Current proposals call for both the Central Islip and Wyandanch schools to open next fall with primary grades, then expand to grades K-5 or K-6, respectively within five years. Further expansion could be approved later.

For example, an existing charter school in Hempstead run by the Academy organization began with primary grades in 2009 and since has grown to a full-fledged K-12 system with more than 1,700 students. SUNY officials noted approvingly that the Hempstead charter school academically outperforms the traditional school system where it is located.

On the other hand, charter school plans have attracted influential opponents. Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7-million member American Federation of Teachers, has spoken out against the Central Islip proposal. Both Jean-Pierre and state Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford) have criticized the Wyandanch plan.