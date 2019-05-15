BUDGET

SPENDING $77,870,381, a 9.19 percent increase from the current $71,318,257.

TAX LEVY 40.93 percent increase, from $21,657,606 to $30,521,391. This exceeds the district's 0.95 percent tax-cap limit, so a 60 percent supermajority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1 percent incremental salary increase for teachers in steps 1-19 and a 2 percent increase for those in step 20. There are no changes to staffing or programs.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 allows the district to reduce its school bus service beginning in the 2019-2020 year to require rides for kindergarten to eighth-grade students who live two miles or more from the school they attend, and for students in grades 9-12 who live three miles or more from their school.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the District Administrative Building, 1445 Straight Path, Wyandanch. wyandanch.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbent James W. Crawford is being challenged by Justine Williamson-Saunders; Incumbent Yvonne Holder Robinson is being challenged by Natasha Dumerville. Two seats on the board are open and candidates are elected by seat. Terms are three years.

James W. Crawford

BACKGROUND Crawford, 42, is the president of the school board and a lifelong resident of the district. He works in education and has several family members who are employed by the district. He holds a master's in education from Stony Brook University and a master's in school leadership from Touro College.

KEY ISSUE Crawford says the big issue is the budget deficit. He says he would work to "develop the curriculum and programs that make our scholars prepare for postsecondary endeavors" and "bridge the gap between the community and the school district."

Yvonne Holder Robinson

BACKGROUND Robinson, 63, is vice president of the school board and is seeking her fourth three-year term. She has lived in the district for 58 years, is a Wyandanch schools alumna and has three children and four grandchildren in district schools. She has been a child-care provider and day-care owner for more than 29 years.

KEY ISSUE "Children and education have always been my passion and I desire re-election to maintain. I will be there to fight for the educational wellness for all of the children in my community. … We have real issues: our budget and settling the issues with the budget. I would like to work on finding out why we have more money going out and no money coming in," Robinson said.

Natasha Dumerville

BACKGROUND Dumerville, 42, has lived in the district for five years and has two sons attending Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. She is running as a team with Justine Williamson-Saunders. She has worked as a driver assistant for 20 years and holds a high school diploma.

KEY ISSUE "I believe that a school district is only as good as each individual board member that makes up the entirety of the school board," Dumerville said. " … I want to serve and support the community, parents, students, teachers and staff of the Wyandanch School District."

Justine Williamson-Saunders

BACKGROUND Saunders, 27, has lived in the district since she was 2. She is a 2009 graduate of Wyandanch High School and is running as a team with Natasha Dumerville.

KEY ISSUE Williamson-Saunders says she cares about the district as both an alum and the mother of a child who soon will enter district schools. "I believe that being a school board member, I can make a difference in the overall quality of education that the school is providing. It's time to put the children first."