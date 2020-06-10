Wyandanch schools attorney: State monitor 'forced' on district

An attorney for the Wyandanch school district contended Thursday night that a state-appointed monitor had been "forced" on the school system, under a law authorizing such oversight to help straighten out the district's tangled finances.

The lawyer, Monte Chandler, who handles Wyandanch's labor issues such as union negotiations, said in a written statement that the State Education Department had intervened in the district with the appointment of Albert Chase, a veteran school business official, as fiscal monitor. Chandler asserted that the appointment followed reports of mismanagement in the district, but that this had turned out to be "a revenue problem not a management problem" beyond Wyandanch's control.

Chandler went on to ask what Chase could do to help Wyandanch obtain a larger share of state financial aid. The statement was read at a public hearing — the first of its kind — inviting comment on monitors appointed this year in three districts, Wyandanch, Hempstead and Rochester.

Chase, who stepped into his monitor post May 1, responded that his work would include contacting state legislators to discuss Wyandanch's fiscal situation, while also checking with the education department on any available grants. Chase described this as making sure "revenues are maximized."

State officials recently described Wyandanch's two virtual public hearings on the monitors scheduled this month as precedent-setting. Thursday's session, which began at 7:30 p.m. and was due to run to 9 p.m., was cut short at 8 p.m. after only two people presented comments and questions.

Laws authorizing monitors for Wyandanch and Hempstead were adopted by state legislators in June, 2019, then amended and signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in January.

The two districts are the poorest on Long Island in terms of taxable income and property, and have been troubled for years by low student achievement. Wyandanch's status is especially precarious, because it was forced to operate on a bare-bones "contingency" budget, after voters rejected a proposed 20% tax hike in May last year.

Now Wyandanch is trying again. For the 2020-21 school year, it seeks approval of a $71.7 million budget that would boost spending 3.94% and taxes, 3.3%. The tax increase, while lower than the one proposed at this time last year, would nonetheless exceed the state's tight cap restriction

Wyandanch, as a result, must win a voter majority of at least 60%, or risk another year of financial austerity and loss of student sports teams. Votes for the budget and two contested school-board seats are to be counted starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. This year, all voting statewide is by mail-in ballot, under a state order meant to help prevent COVID-19 infection.

Chase has endorsed the district's spending plan, contending the proposed tax hike is reasonable, given the need to rebuild staff and student programs whittled down by austerity. On Monday, the district issued a statement, saying it had made multiple efforts in the past to boost student achievement — or example, by offering double periods of English and math to high school students. Many such offerings had to be cut after voters turned down the budget last year, the district added.

Some residents have questioned whether the budget, if passed, would lead to better academic results. Fewer than 45% of Wyandanch students graduated on time in the spring of 2019, the lowest rate on the Island.

The attrition rate of students is not acceptable," said the Rev. Joseph Jenkins Jr., a retired minister. Jenkins said he had cast his mail-in ballot against the budget.

Under its monitor law, Wyandanch has another public hearing coming up next week, the day after the budget vote. Hempstead will hold public hearings sometime in July or August, state officials said.