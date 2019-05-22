Board trustees in the financially troubled Wyandanch school district were scheduled to meet Wednesday night following a budget vote in which the district's proposed $77.8 million spending plan took the worst drubbing of the night in Long Island's elections.

The next question for Wyandanch's board: whether to hold a June revote on the same budget or on a revamped version, or simply adopt a "contingency" budget that would translate into major cuts in student services.

"That's important," said Mary Jones, the district superintendent, adding that she expected the question to be raised at the board meeting, though she had not yet spoken to trustees.

The public meeting was to be preceded by a closed-door executive session, and to take place in the district's administrative office on Straight Path.

Tuesday's school elections generally went well for education in most parts of Long Island, where 123 districts won adoption of their budgets, most by wide margins. On average, "yes" votes ran higher than 70 percent in the region.

Before the vote, 57 percent of school superintendents in the Nassau-Suffolk region expressed concern in a survey that budget support might wane, due to recent changes in United States law reducing deductions of state and local taxes from federal income taxes.

Newsday found, however, that the percentage of "yes" votes in Tuesday's elections regionwide — 70.67 percent — actually was up slightly from the 69.84 percent registered at this time last year.

"I don't think we can say there was an impact, based on what we've seen so far," said Robert Lowry, deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, in reference to the potential effect of federal tax law.

Lowry's organization conducted the survey of local superintendents in the summer of 2018.

Voters' response ran in the opposite direction in Wyandanch, where the budget received only 162 "yes" votes to 310 "no" votes.

The result had been widely expected, because the spending plan carried an increase in property-tax collections of 40.93 percent. That was by far the highest put forth by any district in Nassau and Suffolk counties, and way beyond the 0.95 percent limit imposed on Wyandanch under the state's cap law.

Two months before the vote, the State Comptroller's Office warned Wyandanch that its spending for the 2018-19 school year was outstripping revenues. Unless the imbalance was corrected, the comptroller's office warned, the district would close out the school year with a $3.97 million deficit.

State auditors added that the system's 2019-20 budget was in danger of falling even further in the red, unless the district cut back on spending or raised an additional $9 million in revenues.

District officials responded that cost-cutting required to balance the budget would severely harm student programs and services. Instead, the board proposed expanding its budget for next year by more than $6.5 million, or 9.19 percent over the current year's figure, a boost in property taxes of more than 40 percent.

At the same time, Wyandanch's board left to local residents the decision on whether to start cutting expenses.

A separate proposition on the district ballot would have reduced student eligibility for bus transportation down to the bare minimum required by the state. That requirement mandates rides for students in kindergarten through eighth grade who live two miles or more from school, and for those in grades 9-12 who live three miles or more from school.

The proposition, which district administrators said could save up to $1.6 million a year, would have potentially eliminated rides for as many as a thousand students. Voters treated that idea much like they did the budget, with 162 "yes" votes to 310 "no votes."

Two board incumbents held onto their seats, however. The current president, James Crawford, edged out his challenger, Justine Williamson-Saunders, 272 to 201. The vice president, Yvonne Holder-Robinson, got 246 votes, while her challenger, Natasha Dumerville, got 208.

In the aftermath of voting, many Wyandanch residents now fear the district is running out of time and board members will ultimately have to impose the cuts they have avoided making so far. In recent months, Jones and other officials have cited a range of potential actions, including not only cuts in transportation, but also in teacher positions, athletics and other areas.

"They made their own mess, so they've got to clean it up, but not at the expense of taxpayers," said Janet Villalta, whose three teenagers attend district schools. "The ones who pay the consequences will be the children."