Wyandanch's school superintendent is calling for a June revote on a leaner version of the $77.8 million budget that district voters rejected last week — the only spending plan among Long Island's 124 public systems to go down in defeat.

Schools chief Mary Jones, in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, said her revamped budget proposal would require more than $4 million in cuts to the district's staff, security, busing, sports and other student programs.

Jones noted that the final say on any reductions is up to the district's school board. Trustees scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the district's Administrative Office at 1445 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The projected tax hike under the revised spending plan would be in the "single digits," Jones said. She did not give a specific figure.

That would be far less than the 40.93 percent increase spurned by residents in the May 21 balloting. Fewer than 500 people voted on the budget, which drew 332 "no" votes to 149 "yes" votes and was one of only three spending plans on the Island that sought to pierce its local tax-cap limit. Because of that, it needed approval of a 60 percent supermajority to pass.

June 18 is the date set for budget revotes statewide.

Jones said the revised budget, too, would have to pierce the district's cap limit if the district wants to avoid damaging its core academic program. The district's tax cap is 0.95 percent.

"What I'm trying to do is preserve the classroom program as much as possible," said Jones, who began serving as Wyandanch's top school official in 2014 and, with some interruptions, has remained in the post. "It's a given that we'll have to put the budget back out to the voters to raise additional revenue."

Jones, in a follow-up message to Newsday, added that her proposal is a "stop-gap" measure, intended to get the 2,760-student district through the 2019-20 school year. Further difficult decisions could lie ahead, she said.

State auditors already have warned that Wyandanch could close the year millions of dollars in the red if it does not reduce spending.

"This year we are forced to reduce services, programs and personnel to put forth a realistic budget, but we will face this same problem again during the 2021 school year and beyond if we cannot secure additional revenue to offset our expenses," Jones wrote in an emailed statement Wednesday to Newsday.

A notice posted on the district's website said that board members, after meeting briefly in public Wednesday evening, would go into a closed-door executive session to discuss details of the revamped spending plan, as well as possible actions on individual school personnel.

Wyandanch's budget, in addition to being the only one voted down on the Island, was one of only 11 rejected statewide, according to preliminary tallies by the New York State School Boards Association.

The association's figures showed 663 budgets passed in districts statewide, including those in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

A major factor in Wyandanch's defeat was the projected tax increase of 40.93 percent — by far the largest on the Island. One day after the vote, several angry audience members at a crowded Wyandanch board meeting accused trustees of putting up a budget that they knew would fail.

At the same meeting, Jones confirmed that the district's top business official, Idowu Ogundipe, had resigned and would leave the district in late June, at the close of the current school year.

Some members of the community remain angry and skeptical.

Informed of the superintendent's latest plan, Alicia Portwine, president of Wyandanch's PTA council, suggested in a Wednesday afternoon interview that voter resistance may continue.

"They're going to tell us that, if we don't adopt the budget, they're going to have to increase class size, decrease teachers, affect after-school programs, class trips, sports," Portwine said. "But they're not looking at cutting people who sit in the central office, people who are making six-figure salaries. These are the people that the community wants to see cut."

Under the state's tax-cap law, which lawmakers made permanent earlier this year, districts seeking to override cap restrictions must gain approval from at least 60 percent of those voting. That applies to any cap-busting budget, whether offered in the initial round of voting in May or in the June revote.

In addition, any district that puts forward a spending plan for a revote and does not win approval faces a tax freeze and must operate under a bare-bones contingency budget.

Check back for updates on this developing story.