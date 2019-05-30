Wyandanch school board to meet Friday

The Wyandanch school board, facing a deadline to decide on a revamped budget to put before voters June 18, set a special meeting for Friday night — its third session since the district's initial spending plan for 2019-20 was rejected last week.

A notice posted Thursday evening on the district's website said the board will convene at 6 p.m. Friday at the Central Administration Building, 1445 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The trustees, at a meeting Wednesday night, were considering a leaner $70.9 million budget that would require $5.9 million in cuts. Trims would include elimination of teaching and social worker positions, reductions in sports and outsourcing of security and transportation.

Under the revised spending plan, the projected tax hike would be 9 percent, district officials said. As with the budget defeated by voters on May 21, that would exceed the district's tax cap of 0.95 percent.

Spending plans that pierce a district's cap require a 60 percent supermajority of those voting to be approved.

At Wednesday night's meeting, school board President James Crawford said trustees hoped to approve a revised budget by Friday. Under state law, Tuesday is the deadline for board approval of a budget offered for the revote.

The Wyandanch board also must hold a public hearing on the spending plan it ultimately decides to put before voters.

The district's proposed $77.8 million budget that was rejected carried a 40.93 percent tax increase. It drew 332 "no" votes to 149 "yes" votes.

It was the only budget reported to have been defeated among Long Island's 124 school systems on May 21.