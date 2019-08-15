TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

Wyandanch schools chief suspended with pay

Wyandanch schools Superintendent Mary Jones is shown at

Wyandanch schools Superintendent Mary Jones is shown at a June 19 school board meeting. The board voted 4-2 Wednesday night to place her on paid administrative leave. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
Print

Wyandanch's embattled school superintendent, Mary Jones, has been suspended with pay, and another veteran administrator, Gina Talbert, has been named the financially strapped system's acting chief, district officials confirmed Thursday. 

Both moves were approved on split 4-2 votes by the school board Wednesday night, with one board member absent. District Clerk Stephanie Howard confirmed the board's actions, based on minutes of the meeting, and declined to comment further.

The administrative shake-up comes in the midst of financial turmoil for the 2,800-student district, which was the only Long Island system that failed to win voter support of its 2019-20 budget — both the $77.8 million spending plan put to a vote on May 21 and the revised $73.3 million plan offered in a June 18 revote.

As a result of those rejections by district voters, Wyandanch is operating on a bare-bones $69 million contingency budget and recently announced layoffs of 30 teachers, as well as dozens of other employees. 

Wyandanch's financial woes also have attracted the attention of state authorities, including legislators who in June approved a bill that would authorize the appointment of a special monitor for the district.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has not indicated publicly whether he plans to sign the bill into law.

Classes in the Wyandanch district are scheduled to start Sept. 4. Teachers are slated to return Aug. 28 and 29.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Hildebrand on June
By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com

John Hildebrand is Newsday's senior education writer and has covered school news and policy issues affecting Long Island for more than 40 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

PSEG and union officials have scheduled a series PSEG, union start contract negotiations
Michael Bailey, 20, of Elmont, studied abroad in LI college students offer advice for studying abroad
Tax breaks from the Riverhead Town IDA were Decades of IDA tax breaks spark controversy
Alestair Patterson, 42, left, Iyana Patterson, 38, and Playing the lottery: LI families scramble for pre-K
Woodbrige Senior Apartments in Farmingdale on Wednesday. The 25 more years in tax breaks sought for housing
John Ruggiero, 50, of Port Jefferson Station, is Cops: Guard assaults man at gated community
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search