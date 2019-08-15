Wyandanch schools chief suspended with pay

Wyandanch's embattled school superintendent, Mary Jones, has been suspended with pay, and another veteran administrator, Gina Talbert, has been named the financially strapped system's acting chief, district officials confirmed Thursday.

Both moves were approved on split 4-2 votes by the school board Wednesday night, with one board member absent. District Clerk Stephanie Howard confirmed the board's actions, based on minutes of the meeting, and declined to comment further.

The administrative shake-up comes in the midst of financial turmoil for the 2,800-student district, which was the only Long Island system that failed to win voter support of its 2019-20 budget — both the $77.8 million spending plan put to a vote on May 21 and the revised $73.3 million plan offered in a June 18 revote.

As a result of those rejections by district voters, Wyandanch is operating on a bare-bones $69 million contingency budget and recently announced layoffs of 30 teachers, as well as dozens of other employees.

Wyandanch's financial woes also have attracted the attention of state authorities, including legislators who in June approved a bill that would authorize the appointment of a special monitor for the district.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has not indicated publicly whether he plans to sign the bill into law.

Classes in the Wyandanch district are scheduled to start Sept. 4. Teachers are slated to return Aug. 28 and 29.