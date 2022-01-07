A federal judge on Thursday set a March 23 date for the sentencing of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano for his corruption conviction, and denied his bid for a new trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Joan M. Azrack, in a 162-page memorandum and order issued Thursday, denied two post-trial defense motions seeking to overturn Mangano’s 2019 conviction and to grant the now-disbarred attorney a new trial.

Mangano’s wife and co-defendant, Linda Mangano, who was found guilty of lying to the FBI and obstruction of justice, had joined the motion for a new trial. Her bid was also denied.

Mangano’s attorney Kevin Keating had sought the acquittal on bribery charges based on multiple factors, including his contention that the government’s star witness, Harendra Singh, committed perjury at trial.

Keating also cited the 2020 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which tossed three of the seven counts in the corruption conviction of former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

Keating also sought a new trial based on the prosecution’s post-trial disclosure that another cooperating witness, Anthony Gulino, had bribed National Grid officials who dealt with him as a vendor for tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

Gulino, a businessman who won millions of dollars in Nassau County contracts, had testified at trial that he gave Mangano $3,600 in cash to gain "access" after repairing a railing at Mangano’s home for free. Gulino had not disclosed his conduct to the government previously, which deprived Keating from being able to cross-examine Gulino on the topic.

But the judge, in dismissing the argument, said: "To the extent that Gulino’s testimony has any relevance to sentencing, Mangano now knows about Gulino’s additional conduct and failure to disclose that conduct to the government, and he can raise arguments about that conduct at sentencing."

In a text message Thursday night, Keating said: "We are surprised and disappointed as we believe that, both on the law and the facts, dismissal of these remaining counts was required. But we are unbowed and will continue our fight."

Mangano was found guilty of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice during a jury trial in 2019.

The jury convicted Mangano of using his influence as Nassau’s then-new county executive in 2010 to sway Oyster Bay officials into indirectly backing what amounted to $20 million in loans for Singh.

Jurors found Linda Mangano guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and two counts of lying to the FBI in connection with what prosecutors said was a no-show job provided by Singh.

The couple’s first trial ended with a hung jury in May 2018. Another defendant, former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, was acquitted of corruption charges.

During an April hearing on the motions, the defense questioned Singh about a statement he made in a sworn deposition in a civil court case later in 2019 that the bribes he gave the now-former county executive related to Nassau County "had nothing to do with the Town of Oyster Bay."

Singh testified that he felt "under duress" during his civil case appearance and was being a "wise guy" and "jerk" because of the way he was being questioned.

Federal prosecutors have denied that Singh committed perjury during his lengthy testimony on the witness stand.

While Mangano was convicted on the Oyster Bay loan scheme, the jury acquitted him on charges that Mangano also repaid Singh by steering two county contracts to him in 2012 that together were worth more than $400,000 — one for bread and rolls at Nassau's jail and one to feed relief workers after Superstorm Sandy.

Azrack said the sentencing memos for both Manganos must be filed with the court by Feb. 11. The prosecution has until March 4 to respond.