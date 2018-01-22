TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 50° Good Evening
Overcast 50° Good Evening
Long Island

School district decides not to add Muslim holy days to calendar

Officials in the Hewlett-Woodmere system join in condemnation voiced by CAIR-NY of derogatory remarks directed at Muslim students and residents.

Shahnaz Mallik, of Woodmere, a grandmother who petitioned

Shahnaz Mallik, of Woodmere, a grandmother who petitioned the Hewlett-Woodmere school district to add holidays for Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, in her home in Woodmere on Jan. 22, 2018. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Hewlett-Woodmere school district, which decided last week not to add two holy Muslim days to its annual calendar, on Monday condemned derogatory comments about Islam made at a recent meeting that had drawn sharp rebukes from Muslims in the Five Towns and New York region.

Earlier, district administrators had requested closure on the Muslim holidays of Eid al-Fitr — the end of the holy month...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Scott Eidler is an education reporter and has worked at Newsday since 2012. He is a native Long Islander.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

James Ludwig, right, a member of Plumbers Local State union membership grew by 75,000 in 2017
Francisco Roman Parra Perez, 27, and Sandra Cardenas Cops: Couple had $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, seen in Mineola Nassau votes to borrow $45M to pay judgment
This well pump at the Hicksville Water District's A slow start to DEC testing for 1,4-dioxane on LI
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Brown: Years of failed promises to Hempstead kids
John Hartwig, seen here on April 23, 2017, Officials: Driver pleads guilty in pedestrian deaths