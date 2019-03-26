Lawyers for convicted drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera on Tuesday asked for a new trial and a hearing where they could question jurors about reported misconduct including exposure to prejudicial publicity on the eve of their deliberations.

“If a justice system’s measure is how it treats the most reviled and unpopular, then ours may have failed Joaquin Guzman by denying him the fair trial before an untainted jury to which he’s constitutionally entitled,” Guzman’s defense team said in a motion filed with Brooklyn U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan.

The motion follows a report days after Guzman’s conviction in February that a juror contacted Vice News and disclosed that the panel violated Cogan’s instructions by reading press accounts of the case — including allegations that Guzman bought sex from teenage girls that were excluded from evidence.

The juror, whose identity like the rest of the panel was kept anonymous, also reportedly told Vice that multiple jurors followed social media reports on the case, discussed it before evidence was complete in violation of court rules, and lied to Cogan when he questioned them.

Guzman, 61, a notorious leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel who twice escaped Mexican prisons, was convicted of using violence to control a drug empire that smuggled an estimated $14 billion of cocaine into the U.S., after a three-month trial featuring 14 informants among 56 witnesses. He faces a mandatory life sentence.

Jeffrey Lichtman, one of Guzman’s lawyers, said the misconduct reported in Vice seemed to be pervasive, not one or two jurors being mistakenly exposed to publicity.

“This instead is a case where multiple jurors sought out the most prejudicial press coverage, filled with allegations which never made it into the trial as well as misinterpretations of evidence — and then plotted to lie about it to the judge,” he said. “These are crimes.”

Legal experts say the first hurdle in any defense bid for a new trial will be to document the misconduct instead of relying instead on one report of an interview with one juror. In Tuesday’s motion, the defense said the article was enough to impose on Cogan a “duty to investigate.”

They didn’t specify the witnesses to be called — who could include Vice reporter Keegan Hamilton and court personnel as well as jurors — but said Cogan, who questioned jurors himself during the trial and claimed to have a rapport, should let the defense be involved.

“With Guzman’s case commanding unprecedented worldwide attention the ‘appearance’ of fairness calls for defense counsel’s examining the witnesses personally or, at the very least, submitting questions in writing,” defense lawyer Marc Fernich wrote.

In the motion, defense lawyers said they also wanted to determine whether any juror gave false information during jury selection to hide potential bias. No deadline has been set for the government to respond, and a prosecution spokesman declined to comment Tuesday on the defense motion.