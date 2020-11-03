LIers go to polls in a contentious presidential election season

Thousands of Long Islanders headed to the polls Tuesday despite cold weather and some long lines in order to vote in the most contentious presidential election in decades, amid a pandemic that helped prompt more than 2 million New Yorkers statewide to vote before Election Day.

Evelyn Walles, 94, from Montauk, with her son Ken Walles, votes in the general election at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center in Montauk, Nov. 3, 2020.

Voters stand in line to vote in the general election at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center in Montauk, Nov. 3, 2020.

Carmine Farese from Montauk votes in the general election at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center in Montauk, Nov. 3, 2020.

Voters wait to cast their ballots at the polling place at Miller Place High School on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Poll inspector Christine Lefler, from Montauk, sanitizes a pen after a voter used the polling booth in the general election at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center in Montauk, Nov. 3, 2020.

