Political newcomer James Liguori won the Muttontown mayor’s race, defeating Trustee Julie Albernas in a contest to succeed Mayor Julianne Beckerman, village officials said Wednesday.

Village officials announced the winners in the Tuesday mayoral and trustee contests, but did not disclose vote totals.

The Muttowntown vote generated an uproar with allegations of voter suppression.

Representatives of the Nassau district attorney’s office met with village officials for about an hour Tuesday after some voters said they had been denied the opportunity to cast ballots.

Muttowntown officials were not available Wednesday to discuss the outcome of the dispute.

Liguori, 50, was part of a slate of challengers who said village officials had an adversarial relationship with residents. Liguori’s running mates — Sudha Prasad, Chris Economou and Brian Fagen — defeated incumbent trustees Carl Juul-Nielsen and Salvatore Benisatto and village planning board member Santosh Mathai, village officials said.

In other races announced Wednesday and late Tuesday:

Bayville: The Taxpayers Party swept the election, ousting the Bayville Revitalization party, which had swept in four years ago. Village trustees certified the vote late Wednesday afternoon.

In the mayor’s race, Trustee Robert De Natale defeated Deputy Mayor Joe Russo III, 1,063 to 1,014. De Natale will succeed Mayor Paul Rupp, who is stepping down after one term.

In the race for three trustee seats, David Wright received 1,082 votes, Patricia Farnell received 1,022 votes, and Valerie Belcher received 1,016 votes. They defeated Jen Jones (1,005 votes), Al Avazis (1,000 votes) and Christopher Pflaumer (962 votes).

In the race for the remaining two years of a seat vacant due to a death, Peter Valsecchi received 1,080 votes to defeat Erika Bruno, who received 913 votes.

Hewlett Harbor: Incumbent trustees Thomas Cohen and Kenneth Kornblau defeated challenger John Novello. Cohen received 250 votes and Kornblau received 244 votes, while Novello received 210 votes. Mayor Mark Weiss, who ran unopposed, received 283 votes.

Lawrence: Mayor Alex H. Edelman won a new two-year term, defeating Deputy Mayor Michael Fragin, 818-660

In the trustees race, incumbents Uri Kaufman (883 votes) and Syma F. Diamond (1,121 votes) defeated Stanley R. Kopilow (409 votes).

Oyster Bay Cove: Two incumbents beat a challenger and a write-in candidate for two trustee seats that have two-year terms. Trustees Elizabeth Brown, with 198 votes, and Adam Kimmick, with 196 votes, defeated challenger Gina Weinberg, who received 108 votes, and write-in candidate Elizabeth DeAngelis, who received 70 votes.

Poquott: Mayor Dolores “Dee” Parrish was re-elected to a new two-year term, defeating her challenger, Trustee John Richardson, 240-204.

In the trustees race, incumbents Christopher Schleider (241 votes) and William Poupis (235 votes) defeated challengers Dianna Padilla (204 votes) and Felicia Chillak (199 votes).

With Ted Phillips and Khristopher J. Brooks