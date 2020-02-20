Suffolk GOP, Democrats nominate candidates for office
Suffolk County Republican and Democratic Party leaders have started lining up their slates of candidates for Congress, state Legislature and other contests ahead of the November election.
Republicans nominated candidates in a convention Wednesday night at the Portuguese American Cultural Center in Farmingdale.
County Democrats did not hold a convention but have endorsed numerous candidates and expect primaries in a few races.
In the race to replace retiring Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), the GOP endorsed Assemb. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville). The party nominated Garbarino’s chief of staff, Jarett Gandolfo, to replace him in the Assembly.
Republican Suffolk Board of Elections Commissioner Nicholas LaLota, who initially had sought the 2nd District seat, was nominated to run for the 8th District state Senate seat against Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford).
Nancy Hemendinger, who had planned to run a GOP primary for King’s seat, has suspended her campaign because it caused a “divide in my family,” she said. Hemendinger's father-in-law, Herb Hemendinger, is a Babylon Town Republican Party official who supports Garbarino, she said.
Assemb. Michael LiPetri (R-South Farmingdale) said this week he is running a primary against Garbarino. Nassau and Suffolk Republicans have nominated Michael Durso for LiPetri's 9th Assembly District seat.
Democrats have endorsed Jackie Gordon, a former Babylon Town Councilwoman from Copiague, for King’s seat.
In the 1st Congressional District, Republicans endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).
The County Democratic Party said Perry Gershon, who ran unsuccessfully against Zeldin in 2017; Suffolk County Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac); Stony Brook University scientist Nancy Goroff; John Redmond; and Gregory Fischer are seeking the party's nomination to challenge Zeldin.
Following are the nominated candidates:
DEMOCRATS
Congress
- 2nd District: Jackie Gordon
- 3rd District: Tom Suozzi
NYS Senate
- 2nd District: Mike Siderakis
- 3rd District: Monica Martinez
- 4th District: Christine Pellegrino
- 5th District: James Gaughran
- 8th District: John Brooks
NYS Assembly
- 1st District: Fred Thiele
- 3rd District: Steve Polgar
- 4th District: Steven Englebright
- 5th District: David Karayof
- 6th District: Phil Ramos
- 7th District: Frank Genco
- 8th District: Dylan Rice
- 10th District: Steve Stern
- 11th District: Kimberly Jean-Pierre
- 12th District: Michael Marcantonio
Babylon Town Council
DuWayne Gregory
County Court
- Stephen Braslow
- James Hudson
Family Court
- Caren Loguercio
- James Malone
District Court, 3rd District
- Patricia Grant-Flynn
- Steve Hackeling
- James Matthews Jr.
District Court, 5th District
- Alonzo Jacobs
- Anthony La Pinta
SOURCE: SUFFOLK COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE
REPUBLICANS
Congress
- 1st District: Lee Zeldin
- 2nd District: Andrew Garbarino
- 3rd District: George Santos
NYS Senate
- 1st District: Anthony Palumbo
- 2nd District: John Flanagan Jr.
- 3rd District: Alexis Weik
- 4th District: Phil Boyle
- 5th District: Edmund Smyth
- 8th District: Nicholas LaLota
NYS Assembly
- 1st District: Heather Collins
- 2nd District: Jodi Giglio
- 3rd District: Joseph DeStefano
- 4th District: Michael Ross
- 5th District: Douglas Smith
- 6th District: Ryan Skelly
- 7th District: Jarett Gandolfo
- 8th District: Michael Fitzpatrick
- 9th District: Michael Durso
- 10th District: Jamie Silvestri
- 12th District: Keith Brown
Babylon Town Council
- Kevin Sabella Jr.
County Court
- Stephen Braslow
- James Hudson
Family Court
- Caren Loguercio
- James Malone
District Court, 3rd District
- Patricia Grant-Flynn
- Steve Hackeling
- James Matthews Jr.
District Court, 5th District
- Pierce Cohalan
- Jennifer Henry
SOURCE: SUFFOLK COUNTY REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE