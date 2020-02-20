Suffolk County Republican and Democratic Party leaders have started lining up their slates of candidates for Congress, state Legislature and other contests ahead of the November election.

Republicans nominated candidates in a convention Wednesday night at the Portuguese American Cultural Center in Farmingdale.

County Democrats did not hold a convention but have endorsed numerous candidates and expect primaries in a few races.

In the race to replace retiring Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), the GOP endorsed Assemb. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville). The party nominated Garbarino’s chief of staff, Jarett Gandolfo, to replace him in the Assembly.

Republican Suffolk Board of Elections Commissioner Nicholas LaLota, who initially had sought the 2nd District seat, was nominated to run for the 8th District state Senate seat against Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford).

Nancy Hemendinger, who had planned to run a GOP primary for King’s seat, has suspended her campaign because it caused a “divide in my family,” she said. Hemendinger's father-in-law, Herb Hemendinger, is a Babylon Town Republican Party official who supports Garbarino, she said.

Assemb. Michael LiPetri (R-South Farmingdale) said this week he is running a primary against Garbarino. Nassau and Suffolk Republicans have nominated Michael Durso for LiPetri's 9th Assembly District seat.

Democrats have endorsed Jackie Gordon, a former Babylon Town Councilwoman from Copiague, for King’s seat.

In the 1st Congressional District, Republicans endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

The County Democratic Party said Perry Gershon, who ran unsuccessfully against Zeldin in 2017; Suffolk County Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac); Stony Brook University scientist Nancy Goroff; John Redmond; and Gregory Fischer are seeking the party's nomination to challenge Zeldin.