Rainfall runoff has led Nassau and Suffolk counties to issue advisories against bathing on 79 beaches Monday, while announcing the continued closure of three others - all due to elevated bacteria levels.

The Nassau County Department of Health said the advisories for 16 beaches will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.

Suffolk’s advisory for 63 beaches will be lifted on Tuesday at 9 a.m., unless a sampling conducted by the department reveals elevated bacteria beyond 24 hours, officials said.

Affected beaches in Nassau County are: Centre Island Sound, Ransom Beach, Soundside Beach and Stehli Beach in Bayville; Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow; Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove; North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington; Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley; Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay; Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff; Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing; Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa; and, Island Park Beach in Island Park.

Afected beaches in Suffolk County are: Amityville Village Beach; Asharoken Beach; Bay Hills Beach Association; Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach; Bayberry Cove Beach; Baycrest Association Beach; Bayport Beach; Bayview Beach; Beech Road Beach (NSBA); Benjamins Beach; Brightwaters Village Beach; Broadway Beach (NSBA); Callahans Beach; Centerport Beach; Centerport Yacht Club Beach; Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach; Corey Beach; Crab Meadow Beach; Crescent Beach; Eagle Dock Community Beach; Fleets Cove Beach; Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA); Gold Star Battalion Park Beach; Grantland Beach; Havens Beach; Head of the Bay Club Beach; Hobart Beach – Cove; Hobart Beach – LI Sound; Huntington Beach Community Association Beach; Indian Field Beach; Islip Beach; Knollwood Beach Association Beach; Little Bay Beach; Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach; Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach; Long Beach; Miller Place Park Beach; Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach; Nissequogue Point Beach; Prices Bend Beach; Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip); Sayville Marina Park Beach; Schubert Beach; Scotts Beach; Shoreham Beach; Shoreham Shore Club Beach; Shoreham Village Beach; Short Beach; Sound Beach POA East; Sound Beach POA West; Soundview Beach Association Beach; Steers Beach; Stony Brook Beach; Tanner Park; Terraces on the Sound; Tides Beach; Valley Grove Beach; Venetian Shores Beach; West Islip Beach; West Neck Beach; West Oaks Recreation Club Beach; Wincoma Association Beach; Woodhull Landing POA Beach

The three additional beaches, Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa, Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway, and East Islip Beach is closed to swimming and will remain closed until further notice, the health departments in both counties said.

For more information, Nassau residents can speak with a health department representative weekdays between 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. at 516-227-9717 or hear up-to-date recorded information on openings and closings at 516-227-9700.

For the latest information on affected beaches in Suffolk, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 852-5822, contact the Department's Office of Ecology at 852-5760 during normal business hours.

