Nassau police searching for two men who held up Elmont 7/11

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Armed with a pink Taser and a handgun, two men robbed an Elmont 7/11 early Friday morning, Nassau police said.

Both weapons were displayed to the two male clerks at the store, at 1571 Hempstead Tpke., during the 1:27 a.m. robbery, police said.

The suspect with the handgun demanded cash from one of the clerks, age 22, who police said complied.

The Taser-carrying suspect demanded that the other clerk, age 40, lie down. He did so, police said.

The robbers then fled on foot, with cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash — the amount was not released —  headed south down Belmont Boulevard, police said.

One of the robbers stands about 6 feet tall and is thin, police said. He wore black: a hooded sweatshirt and pants. His sneakers were red and white. The bandana that obscured his face was white, police said.

The second robber had a heavier build and wore a short-sleeved, hooded sweatshirt. His shirt, pants and bandana all were red.

Anyone with information should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

