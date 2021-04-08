Prosecutors in Queens have dismissed charges against an Elmont man who was arrested in January and restrained with a knee-on-neck hold by NYPD officers, according the man's lawyer.

Sircarlyle Arnold had been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and other crimes for allegedly operating an all-terrain vehicle at a vigil in January for a friend who had died. The charges were dismissed against Arnold on Thursday, a law enforcement official said.

Arnold’s attorney, Olayemi Olurin of the Legal Aid Society, said Friday that the hold NYPD officers used to restrain his client was similar to the technique Minnesota prosecutors was used in the killing of George Floyd. Olurin said the charged should have been dismissed weeks ago.

"We demand that the NYPD take swift action to ensure that all officers involved are held accountable and to send a strong signal to the NYPD that violent acts such as this, all too frequently employed against men of color, will not be tolerated," Olurin said.

The New York City Council banned knee-on-neck restraints last year after Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police. The office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said last week that officers who arrested Arnold on Jan. 2 did not violate that prohibition.

Katz said a thorough investigation found that there was insufficient evidence that Arnold had been restrained illegally. Investigators could not determine if officers had restricted Arnold’s flow of blood or air.

A spokesman for the NYPD said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.