Man killed after he drives into Elmont home

A man was killed Tuesday after losing control of a vehicle and crashing into a home in Elmont, Nassau County police said.

The 22-year-old driver lost control of a 2008 Chevrolet on 238th Street and struck a home on Dutch Broadway at 1:51 p.m., police said. The man, who was not identified, suffered head and chest trauma and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m.

Police said a 36-year-old man inside the home was not hurt.

The home suffered structural damage and the Hempstead Town Building Department deemed it unsafe, police said.

The Chevrolet was impounded, police said.