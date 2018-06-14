Two students from Parkland, Florida — including Emma Gonzalez — will attend a fundraiser Tuesday honoring Scott J. Beigel, a teacher from Dix Hills who died while protecting his students in a school shooting.

Gun control activists Gonzalez, 18, and Cameron Kasky, 17, are among the hundreds of people expected at the Freeport fundraiser for the Scott J. Beigel Memorial Fund, a charity that aims to send underprivileged children to summer camp, organizers said.

“Having Emma and Cameron come up is just like having family with me,” said Beigel’s mother, Linda Beigel Schulman. “It’s a privilege for me to have them.”

Beigel, 35, taught geography and cross-country running at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was shot six times in three seconds with an AR-15 rifle by shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, his mother said. He had been turning around to lock his door after ushering into his classroom for safety students who had been in the hallway. Sixteen other people were killed in the Feb. 14 shooting.

Beigel attended Camp Starlight in Pennsylvania for 28 years. He was a counselor there to Kasky, who was also one of his students and has become “like an adopted son” to Beigel’s parents, Beigel Schulman said.

The fundraiser has already raised at least $20,000 through sponsorships ahead of the event, organizer Adam Cline said. The event will include Black Jack and an auction of items, such as a European cruise and a guitar signed by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, said Cline, of Old Bethpage.

The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Tropix on the Mile in Freeport. The rain date is June 26. Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door. More information can be found at scottjbeigelmemorialfund.com.