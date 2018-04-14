Newsday wins record 9 New York Emmy awards

Newsday won a record nine New York Emmy awards for video/multimedia packages Saturday night, including head injuries in high school sports and a corruption documentary.

The New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the winners at a ceremony at The Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

“It was a record night for our Newsday team. Their work told stories that captured the essence of Long Island and I couldn’t be prouder,” said Debby Krenek, publisher of Newsday.

Newsday’s winning entries in the 61st annual competition were:

“Preventing Head Injuries in High School Sports” in the Sports: News Series category: Arnold Miller, Chris Ware, Randee Daddona, Gregory Inserillo, Bobby Cassidy, Jessica Kelley, Jim Baumbach.

“A Musical Resurrection” in the Religion category: Arnold Miller, Raychel Brightman, Jeffrey Basinger, Jessica Kelley.

“Bomba Drum-Making: Keeping the Tradition Alive with Joe Santiago” in the Historical/Cultural: Program Feature/Segment category: Arnold Miller, Alejandra Villa, Jessica Kelley.

“Precedent: Reflecting on Japanese Internment” in the Historical/Cultural: News category: Arnold Miller, Jeffrey Basinger, Rachel Weiss.

“Newsday Documentary: The Cost of Corruption” in the Crime category: Arnold Miller, Bobby Cassidy, Jessica Kelley, Jeffrey Basinger, Chris Ware, Susan Elder, Matthew Golub, Sandra Peddie, Ted Phillips, Debbie Henley.

“Winemaker and Boatbuilder: Bedell Cellars’ Trent Preszler” in the Lifestyle Program category: Arnold Miller, Randee Daddona, Raychel Brightman, Jessica Kelley.

“Viva Africa” in the Arts: Program Feature/Segment category: Arnold Miller, Jeffrey Basinger.

“In Love and Death” in the Human Interest: Program/Special category: Arnold Miller, Chris Ware, Raychel Brightman, Susan Elder, Bobby Cassidy, Jessica Kelley.

Chris Ware, Jeffrey Basinger and Randee Daddona won in the Photographer: Program category.

Newsday had 18 nominations. Last year, the newspaper won six Emmys.

News 12 Long Island won three Emmys on Saturday. The station received 11 nominations. News 12 Networks, including New Jersey, Westchester and Connecticut, received a total of 34 nominations.