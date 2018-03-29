Long Islanders have an extra week to buy an Empire Pass from the state parks department at a discounted price, officials said Thursday.

The wallet-sized cards, which family members can share, offer admission to state parks, preserves and historic sites at one low price.

The sale was extended through April 8; a one-year pass will cost $65, instead of the usual $80, park officials said in a statement.

Passes that are good for three years, five years or a lifetime also are being sold. They can be purchased at parks or online.

Car decals, which are being phased out, will be honored until they expire on March 31.