State: Discounted Empire Pass available for extra week

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Long Islanders have an extra week to buy an Empire Pass from the state parks department at a discounted price, officials said Thursday.

The wallet-sized cards, which family members can share, offer admission to state parks, preserves and historic sites at one low price.

The sale was extended through April 8; a one-year pass will cost $65, instead of the usual $80, park officials said in a statement.

Passes that are good for three years, five years or a lifetime also are being sold. They can be purchased at parks or online.

Car decals, which are being phased out, will be honored until they expire on March 31.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

