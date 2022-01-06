A State Supreme Court justice heard arguments Thursday morning in a case involving a dispute over the release of Nassau police disciplinary records that county officials say is risking the dismissal of 143 drunken-driving cases.

An attorney for District Court Judge Andrew Engel and others who represent the DWI defendants have opposed the county’s request for a temporary restraining order that would keep Engel from blocking prosecutors’ efforts to go forward with cases without the records.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, former Nassau Acting District Attorney Joyce Smith and county officials brought what’s known as an Article 78 proceeding against Engel.

The litigation asks a judge — in this case, State Supreme Court Justice Roy Mahon — to review a decision of a New York official that’s alleged to be unlawful.

But attorney Donna Aldea, whose law firm represents Engel, and defense attorneys said during Thursday’s hearing that Article 78 litigation wasn’t the proper way to settle the dispute.

They said prosecutors and other county officials had other legal remedies if they objected to Engel’s rulings.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aldea said Engel had offered in one of the cases before him to sign a subpoena demanding police turn over the records, but the Nassau District Attorney’s Office chose not to ask for one.

She also said granting a temporary restraining order that, as proposed by the county, also would block Engel from rejecting notices that prosecutors file indicating they’re ready for trial would be "unprecedented" and have a "chilling effect" on the court system.

Aldea added that new Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly’s name should be substituted in for Smith’s as a petitioner if her office wanted to move forward with the litigation.

Engel has ruled that a 2020 reform governing discovery — evidence exchanged between the prosecution and defense before a defendant’s trial — created "a presumption in favor of disclosure" of all evidence and information, including that which tends "to impeach the credibility of a testifying prosecution witness."

Engel has ruled that is particularly the case in light of the repeal of Civil Rights Law 50-a, which had let police agencies block the release of disciplinary records.

But the county says Nassau police don’t have to disclose disciplinary files if the documents in the records are unrelated to the pending criminal matter. It also says it doesn't have to disclose them if the records relate to misconduct allegations where an officer was exonerated, or if the complaint resulted in an "unfounded" or "undetermined" outcome.

An "undetermined" outcome means there wasn’t enough evidence to prove or disprove an allegation, while the other two findings indicate an officer was cleared.

Mahon refused to hear from Brian Lee, Donnelly’s new executive district attorney in charge of administration, during Thursday’s proceeding — saying the county represented prosecutors in the hearing.

But the litigation has also exposed friction between police and prosecutors, with prosecutors saying they can’t hand over disciplinary records that they don’t have.

Mahon has asked all involved parties to return to the virtual court proceeding at 2 p.m. to continue the hearing.