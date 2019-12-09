Household cleaning products with the chemical 1,4-dioxane will no longer be sold in the state of New York under a bill signed Monday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The ban, scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2022, also covers some cosmetic and personal care products with specific levels of the chemical, which has been found at trace levels across Long Island drinking water wells.

“As emerging contaminants like 1,4-dioxane continue to show up in water systems around the country, in New York we are taking aggressive action to keep our drinking water clean and safe,” Cuomo said in a statement Monday.

He pointed out the chemical has been tagged as a likely carcinogen to humans by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The chemical has been found in shampoos, detergents and body washes as the byproduct of the manufacturing process.

“In the absence of federal standards to limit the spread of this harmful contaminant, this new law builds on our efforts to protect and preserve our drinking water resources from these unregulated chemicals that threaten the health of New Yorkers and the environment,” he said.

A federal survey determined the man-made chemical is more prevalent in Long Island’s water than any other location in the state and exceeds the national average.

But higher levels of 1,4-dioxane, which was used in solvents, were detected near former industrial sites.

Industry representatives have warned the legislation could result in popular brands being pulled off store shelves, leading to skyrocketing prices. They said a new law is unnecessary because the level of 1,4-dioxane is already low.

Tests conducted by Citizens Campaign for the Environment, a Farmingdale-based advocacy bill that lobbied for the legislation, found 65 of 80 products tested contained 1,4-dioxane. The products with the highest levels included Victoria Secret’s shower gels, Tide Original laundry detergent and Dreft Stage 1/Newborn baby laundry detergent, according to the group's findings.