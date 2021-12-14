A little Atlantic green sea turtle now named Petunia owes her life to Robert Moraghan, a retired UPS driver who discovered the endangered juvenile stranded at Towd Point on his very first patrol as a volunteer.

Though that was back on Nov. 30, Monday found Moraghan, 51, scanning Sag Harbor beaches, hoping to save more cold-stun victims — young sea turtles caught too far north when the Atlantic cooled down to 45 to 50 degrees.

"It was very exciting when I found her, I was like ‘Oh, my gosh,’ I really couldn’t believe it, even though I’m out looking for sea turtles — finding her was really special," he said Friday. "When I heard she was going to be OK, and getting stronger it seems — it's fabulous."

Despite a pre-Thanksgiving cold snap, the mild autumn delayed the start of the cold-stun season, when hundreds of young and endangered sea turtles wash ashore on the Eastern Seaboard, often after weeks of drifting helplessly. The turtles frequently have pneumonia and other ailments, including, sometimes, wounds from fishing gear and boats.

Now recovering at Riverhead's New York Marine Rescue Center, Petunia is the first rescued turtle among the 10 or so found on Long Island since late November considered healthy enough to be named, said director Maxine Montello.

More than half of this group of turtles are Kemp's Ridleys, the world’s smallest critically endangered sea turtle. The rest are greens and loggerheads.

Two East End nonprofits — the marine rescue center and the Hampton Bays-based American Marine Conservation Society, on Friday began rehabilitating a total of 36 sea turtles stranded on Cape Cod beaches that were flown in by volunteers.

Anyone who finds a stranded sea turtle should call the stranding hotline at (631) 369-9829. If unable to wait for rescuers to arrive, they should make sure the turtle is right-side up and high enough so the sea can't reclaim it, experts said. GPS coordinates and pictures also are helpful for the rescuers. And "mark the spot where you found the turtle so it's obvious for rescuers to see it and come and pick it up," said Lisa Becker, director of marine wildlife rehabilitation, National Marine Life Center, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts.

A few larger, apparently more cold-tolerant loggerheads also have begun arriving, which might signal the season is nearing its halfway point, Becker said.

"When you see that change," she said, "then we don’t expect to see many small live animals anymore."

Intrigued after seeing rehabilitated seals and sea turtles released last summer, Moraghan took the New York Marine Rescue Center's training last year, so he knew just what to do when he spotted Petunia at Towd Point, a North Shore beach facing the Peconic Bay, about 5 miles north of Southampton. It was a frigid 22 degrees that November morning when he saw her among the seaweed washed up by high tide.

"I covered the turtle with dry seaweed to try to keep the wind off of her and to keep whatever heat she had inside her," he said.

Petunia’s condition was dire. Moraghan, recalling what he had learned, carefully undertook two gentle tests to see if she would respond — by blinking or moving her flippers.

"She really had little to no response," he said.

No one knows how many cold stun sea turtles never make it to land.

The American Marine Conservation Society in a statement estimated "Between 400 and 900 cold-stunned sea turtles strand both alive and deceased in the Northeast each year. "

So far, it added, strandings have topped 500.

Unlike some wild mammals that have come to rely on humans for food — sea turtles appear to forget that link, which is surprising though welcome.

"It’s amazing when you know how interactive they are when they are in the facility," said Arthur Kennedy, senior biologist, Boston’s New England Aquarium. "We have never had a turtle seek out anyone after release seeking food, which is good."