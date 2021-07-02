Due to recent heavy rainfall, the Nassau County Department of Health has issued an advisory against bathing at 17 area beaches, effective Friday.

In addition, Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa is closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels.

The alert from Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein noted that the bathing advisory is issued "as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall." Such runoff can impact water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may exceed safe state standards for bathing water quality, the announcement said.

Fourteen of the beaches are on the North Shore, including: Centre Island Sound, Ransom Beach, Southside Beach and Stehli Beach in Bayville; Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow; Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove; North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington; Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley; Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay; Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff; and Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing.

Three South Shore beaches are also affected: Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa; Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway; and Island Park Beach in Island Park.

The advisory for the 17 beaches is scheduled to run through 8 a.m. Saturday, unless they are impacted by additional heavy rain or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.

For more information you can contact the Health Department at 516-227-9717 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings call 516-227-9700.