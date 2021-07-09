Advisories against bathing at 63 Suffolk and 17 Nassau beaches have been issued due to the recent heavy rainfall.

In addition, the Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa has been closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels, Nassau health officials said.

In a release, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services said that the beaches covered by the advisory are in areas that are "heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries and, because of their location in enclosed embayments, experience limited tidal flushing."

The advisory expires at 7 a.m. Sunday, unless elevated levels of bacteria are found, Suffolk officials said.

Nassau's advisory was also issued due to concerns over stormwater runoff. That advisory ends at 10 a.m. Saturday, unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, Nassau health officials said.

The 63 beaches under the advisory in Suffolk are:

Asharoken Beach in Asharoken

Bayport Beach in Bayport

Benjamins Beach in Bay Shore

Corey Beach in Blue Point

Brightwaters Village Beach in Brightwaters

Centerport Beach, Centerport Yacht Club Beach and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Centerport

Eagle Dock Community Beach in Cold Spring Harbor

Tanner Park in Copiague

East Islip Beach in East Islip

Shoreham Beach and Shoreham Shore Club Beach in East Shoreham

Hobart Beach – Cove, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck

Fleets Cove Beach, Gold Star Battalion Park Beach and Knollwood Beach Association Beach in Huntington

Bay Hills Beach Association, Baycrest Association Beach, Crescent Beach, Head of the Bay Club Beach, Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach and Wincoma Association Beach in Huntington Bay

Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach and Islip Beach in Islip

Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach, Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach, Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach and West Neck Beach in Lloyd Harbor

Miller Place Park Beach and Woodhull Landing POA Beach in Miller Place

Long Beach, Nissequogue Point Beach, Schubert Beach and Short Beach in Nissequogue

Callahans Beach, Crab Meadow Beach, Hobart Beach – LI Sound and Steers Beach in Northport

Soundview Beach Association Beach in Old Field

Beech Road Beach, Broadway Beach, Friendship Drive Beach, Terraces on the Sound and Tides Beach in Rocky Point

Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip) in Ronkonkoma

Havens Beach in Sag Harbor

Sayville Marina Park Beach in Sayville

Bayberry Cove Beach, Bayview Beach, Grantland Beach, Indian Field Beach and Little Bay Beach in Setauket-East Setauket

Shoreham Village Beach in Shoreham

Scotts Beach, Sound Beach POA East and Sound Beach POA West in Sound Beach

Stony Brook Beach in Stony Brook

Venetian Shores Beach in West Babylon

West Islip Beach in West Islip

West Oaks Recreation Club Beach in West Sayville

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The affected Nassau beaches are: