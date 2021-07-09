Bathing advisories issued for 63 Suffolk, 17 Nassau beaches due to heavy rainfall
Advisories against bathing at 63 Suffolk and 17 Nassau beaches have been issued due to the recent heavy rainfall.
In addition, the Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa has been closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels, Nassau health officials said.
In a release, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services said that the beaches covered by the advisory are in areas that are "heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries and, because of their location in enclosed embayments, experience limited tidal flushing."
The advisory expires at 7 a.m. Sunday, unless elevated levels of bacteria are found, Suffolk officials said.
Nassau's advisory was also issued due to concerns over stormwater runoff. That advisory ends at 10 a.m. Saturday, unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, Nassau health officials said.
The 63 beaches under the advisory in Suffolk are:
- Asharoken Beach in Asharoken
- Bayport Beach in Bayport
- Benjamins Beach in Bay Shore
- Corey Beach in Blue Point
- Brightwaters Village Beach in Brightwaters
- Centerport Beach, Centerport Yacht Club Beach and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Centerport
- Eagle Dock Community Beach in Cold Spring Harbor
- Tanner Park in Copiague
- East Islip Beach in East Islip
- Shoreham Beach and Shoreham Shore Club Beach in East Shoreham
- Hobart Beach – Cove, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck
- Fleets Cove Beach, Gold Star Battalion Park Beach and Knollwood Beach Association Beach in Huntington
- Bay Hills Beach Association, Baycrest Association Beach, Crescent Beach, Head of the Bay Club Beach, Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach and Wincoma Association Beach in Huntington Bay
- Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach and Islip Beach in Islip
- Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach, Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach, Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach and West Neck Beach in Lloyd Harbor
- Miller Place Park Beach and Woodhull Landing POA Beach in Miller Place
- Long Beach, Nissequogue Point Beach, Schubert Beach and Short Beach in Nissequogue
- Callahans Beach, Crab Meadow Beach, Hobart Beach – LI Sound and Steers Beach in Northport
- Soundview Beach Association Beach in Old Field
- Beech Road Beach, Broadway Beach, Friendship Drive Beach, Terraces on the Sound and Tides Beach in Rocky Point
- Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip) in Ronkonkoma
- Havens Beach in Sag Harbor
- Sayville Marina Park Beach in Sayville
- Bayberry Cove Beach, Bayview Beach, Grantland Beach, Indian Field Beach and Little Bay Beach in Setauket-East Setauket
- Shoreham Village Beach in Shoreham
- Scotts Beach, Sound Beach POA East and Sound Beach POA West in Sound Beach
- Stony Brook Beach in Stony Brook
- Venetian Shores Beach in West Babylon
- West Islip Beach in West Islip
- West Oaks Recreation Club Beach in West Sayville
The affected Nassau beaches are:
- Centre Island Sound, Ransom Beach, Soundside Beach and Stehli Beachin Bayville
- Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway
- Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove
- Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing
- Island Park Beach in Island Park
- Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow
- Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown
- Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley
- Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay
- North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington
- Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff