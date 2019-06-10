State officials expect hundreds of residents to attend a public hearing Monday evening in Bethpage about the state's $585 million plan to contain and treat groundwater pollution from the former Northrop Grumman and U.S. Navy facilities.

The hearing, hosted by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will be held at Bethpage High School's auditorium. It's scheduled to start with a public session at 5 p.m., where residents can ask one-on-one questions, followed by a public presentation and question-and-answer session beginning at 7 p.m.

The plan being recommended by the state would be the first that aims to halt the spread of what is considered Long Island's largest groundwater pollution source. The plan would involve 24 wells connected with miles of piping, five treatment plants and recharging the cleaned water into the aquifer through four basins and irrigation at areas including Bethpage State Park.

The contamination has affected 11 public water supply wells and threatens another 16 as it moves a foot per day.

The plume contains 24 contaminants, including TCE, a human carcinogen that is toxic to the immune system and reproduction, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and the emerging contaminant 1,4-dioxane, a likely carcinogen, according to the EPA, that water providers are struggling to treat.

The state's study found the plume has spread 4.3 miles south toward the Southern State Parkway, was 2.1 miles wide at its widest point and up to 900 feet deep.

The Navy and Grumman set up manufacturing, research and testing facilities on a more than 600-acre plot in Bethpage beginning in the late 1930s. The facility was home to the Apollo moon lander and turned out Hellcat, Tigercat, Albatross and other planes during World War II and the Korean War.

The DEC's plan is expected to take five years to design and implement. It could take 110 years to fully remove the contaminants from groundwater, according to state documents.

Stan Carey, superintendent of the Massapequa Water District, which is in the path of the plume, said the district supports the proposal, but it wants to see the plan implemented in three to four years.

"Five years seems a little too long for us given the history," he said. "The fact this has been going on 40 to 50 years ... now we're getting to full plume containment and it'll take five years? It's kind of tough to swallow."

Mike Boufis, superintendent of the Bethpage Water District, said calls from residents since the plan became public has been for an expedited schedule. He said he expects "bits and pieces to be moving forward before the five years is fully developed."

Rich Humann, president of H2M architects + engineers, a longtime consultant for Bethpage Water District, said, "We’re putting our faith in the state that they know their plan and know what it takes to get done."

Water providers had been critical of the DEC for years for not forcing a more aggressive cleanup and allowing the plume to spread, but generally praised the DEC's new recommended plan, which it has been developing since 2017.

The plan the state favors was detailed in a report released last month. It calls for wells to be located inside the plume to "aggressively" remove areas with the highest contamination concentrations. A series of wells around the edges would prevent the plume from spreading.

The state DEC can modify the plan or select alternative proposals based on new information or public comments.

Alternative proposals could cost from $332 million to $748 million. The DEC said its recommended plan is the "most cost-effective" because it includes extraction of groundwater from the central portion of the plume, combined with hydraulic containment of the entire plume.

DEC officials said they expect Northrop Grumman and the Navy would oppose their plan, given their previous statements that containment of the plume isn't feasible.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other state officials have said that if the Navy and Grumman balk at the cleanup proposal, the state would proceed with the project and sue them later to recover the costs.

Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Navy have said they plan to submit public comments on the DEC proposal.